9:38am Sun 28 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Athletes encounter visa issues for Prefontaine meet

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) " Some 10 athletes, including 2015 world champion hurdler Sergey Shubenkov, encountered issues with obtaining visas to compete in the Prefontaine Classic track meet.

The meet starting Friday night is the only U.S. stop for the international Diamond League series.

Organizer Tom Jordan said it was the first time in nearly a decade that athletes had encountered visa problems traveling to the United States for the meet. He said the athletes were from various countries, including Russia and Ethiopia.

Shubenkov's visa was approved Thursday, too late for him to travel to Eugene, Oregon, according to the athlete's Instagram post. No reason was given for the delay.

The Russian was supposed to be part of a start-studded field for the 110-meter hurdles at the Prefontaine, which includes Rio Olympics gold medalist Omar McLeod of Jamaica and U.S. star Devon Allen.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 28 May 2017 10:27:49 Processing Time: 17ms