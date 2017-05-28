Giro d'Italia Results

7:20am Sun 28 May
PIANCAVALLO, Italy (AP) " Results Friday in the 19th stage of the Giro d'Italia, a 191-kilometer (119-mile) leg from Pordenone to Asiago:

1. Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky, 4:53:00.

2. Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates, 1:49 behind.

3. Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac, 1:54.

4. Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team, 2:12.

5. Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky, 3:06.

6. Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo, 3:51.

7. Luis Len Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team, same time.

8. Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina, 5:05.

9. Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF, same time.

10. Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina, 6:44.

1. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 85:02:40.

2. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, :38.

3. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, :43.

4. Thibaut Pinot, France, FDJ, :53.

5. Ilnur Zakarin, Russia, Katusha-Alpecin, 1:21.

6. Domenico Pozzovivo, Italy, AG2R La Mondiale, 1:30.

7. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, 2:48.

8. Adam Yates, Britain, Orica-Scott, 6:35.

9. Bob Jungels, Luxembourg, Quick-Step Floors, 7:03.

10. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Lotto NL-Jumbo, 7:37.

