America's Cup: Oracle Team USA flex muscles early with easy win over France

Oracle Team USA have drawn first blood at the 2017 Louis Vuitton America's Cup qualfiying series off Bermuda, easily accounting for Team France in the opening race of the regatta.

For the first time, the cup holders have been allowed to contest the challenger series as part of their defence build-up and Oracle showed they were on the money early against the lightly regarded French.

Both teams were immediately on their foils from the start, but Aussie skipper Jimmy Spithill had Oracle seven seconds ahead at the first mark and 15 up by the second, steadily increased their advantage as the race progressed.

The American team took nearly 40 seconds out of their rivals on the third leg and showed far greater control of their AC50 boat in perfect sailing conditions. While yesterday's scheduled opening day was cancelled due to winds in excess of the 24-knot upper limit, today provided 9-10 knots, ideal for foiling.

Oracle also made a fascinating call on their choice of equipment, using different-shaped foils on each side of their boat for the first time in America's Cup racing.

"Perhaps this wind strength is around the crossover for their foils and so it's not a big deal which set they use and they like the advantage of having the stronger wind foil on the port side for the first reach off the start, when they travel at higher speeds," suggested NZME America's Cup commentator and former Team NZ weather guru Mark Orams.

The contest took less than 20 minutes to complete, with the champions two minutes 11 seconds ahead by the finish.

- NZ Herald