Live blog: America's Cup - Day one of racing

By Mark Orams

The Royal Naval Dockyard readying itself for action for 35th America's Cup. Photo / Supplied
Live updates and commentary of the opening day of racing at the 35th America's Cup.

The racing begins today in Bermuda with six races to take place. Team New Zealand will race twice on day first, first against Team France then against the holders Oracle Team USA.

Race schedule
R1: ORACLE TEAM USA v. Groupama Team France (5:08 am)
R2: Artemis Racing v. Softbank Team Japan (5:37 am)
R3: Groupama Team France v. Emirates Team New Zealand (6:06 am)
R4: Land Rover BAR v. Artemis Racing (6:35 am)
R5: Emirates Team New Zealand v.

ORACLE TEAM USA (7:05 am)
R6: Land Rover BAR v. Softbank Team Japan (7:34 am)


