Live blog: America's Cup - Day one of racing

By Mark Orams

Live updates and commentary of the opening day of racing at the 35th America's Cup.

The racing begins today in Bermuda with six races to take place. Team New Zealand will race twice on day first, first against Team France then against the holders Oracle Team USA.

Radio Sport will have live commentary of every Emirates Team New Zealand race throughout the entire America's Cup.

Race schedule

R1: ORACLE TEAM USA v. Groupama Team France (5:08 am)

R2: Artemis Racing v. Softbank Team Japan (5:37 am)

R3: Groupama Team France v. Emirates Team New Zealand (6:06 am)

R4: Land Rover BAR v. Artemis Racing (6:35 am)

R5: Emirates Team New Zealand v.

ORACLE TEAM USA (7:05 am)

R6: Land Rover BAR v. Softbank Team Japan (7:34 am)

- NZ Herald