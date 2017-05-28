Quintana reclaims pink jersey with 2 stages to go in Giro

PIANCAVALLO, Italy (AP) " Nairo Quintana reclaimed the pink jersey from Tom Dumoulin with two stages to go in the Giro d'Italia on Friday, setting up a close finale in Milan on Sunday.
Dumoulin couldn't keep up with his main rivals in the final uphill finish of the three-week race and trails Quintana, the 2014 winner from Colombia, by 38 seconds.
Two-time winner Vincenzo Nibali is third overall, 43 seconds behind Quintana.
Spanish rider Mikel Landa won the 19th stage, finally tasting victory after two second-place finishes and one third-place result.
The penultimate stage on Saturday is the last mountainous leg, a 190-kilometer (118-mile) route from Pordenone to Asiago featuring two first-category climbs.
The 100th Giro ends on Sunday with an individual time trial from Monza to Milan.
