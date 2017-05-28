3:11am Sun 28 May
Unseeded Zverev upsets Nishikori in Geneva Open semifinals

GENEVA (AP) " Unseeded Mischa Zverev beat Kei Nishikori 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to advance to the Geneva Open final on Friday.

The second-seeded Nishikori saved two match points trailing 5-2 on his own serve, but the 33rd-ranked German quickly won his next service game and clinched with a backhand volley winner.

Zverev seeks his first singles title at age 29. The final on Saturday will be only the second of his career. The Russian-born left-hander was runner-up at Metz, France, in September 2010.

Zverev came through qualifying last weekend, and awaits defending champion Stan Wawrinka or unseeded Russian Andrey Kuznetsov.

