2:02am Sun 28 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Defending champion Kiki Bertens reaches Nuremberg Cup final

NUREMBERG, Germany (AP) " Defending champion Kiki Bertens advanced to the final of the Nuremberg Cup on Friday when Misaki Doi became the sixth player to retire from the clay-court tournament.

Bertens was leading 6-2, 0-1 when Doi retired with a right abdominal injury. The 64th-ranked Japanese player had progressed in the first round and quarterfinals when injuries forced Maria Sakkari and then Yaroslava Shvedova to retire.

Laura Siegemund, Eugenie Bouchard and Alexandra Cadantu also withdrew with injuries from the French Open warmup.

Bertens, who defeated Mariana Duque-Marino 6-2, 6-2 in last year's final, will defend her title on Saturday against either Czech qualifier Barbora Krejcikova or Sorana Cirstea of Romania.

The Dutch player has a 12-1 all-time win-loss record in Nuremberg.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 28 May 2017 02:49:21 Processing Time: 7ms