1:50am Sun 28 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

England wins group at U20 World Cup, beats South Korea 1-0

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) " England advanced to the knockout stage of the Under-20 World Cup by beating host South Korea 1-0 Friday.

Everton midfielder Kieran Dowell scored the only goal in the 56th minute, back-heeling a pass to Jonjoe Kelly and then positioning himself for the return pass and a shot into the far corner.

England won Group A with seven points, one more than South Korea. Argentina ended up in third place after beating Guinea 5-0 for its first win of the tournament. The Argentines still have a chance to advance.

The top two teams from each of the six groups and the four best third-place finishers advance to the next round. The final is set for June 11 in Suwon.

In Group B, Venezuela kept its perfect record by beating Mexico 1-0. But the Mexicans stayed in second place and advanced even though Germany defeated Vanuatu 3-2 to also finish the group stage with four points.

The Germans led 3-0 before the late comeback attempt and will have to wait to see if they progress.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 28 May 2017 02:43:14 Processing Time: 21ms