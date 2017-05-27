Betis hires Quique Setien as new coach

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) " Real Betis says Quique Setien has signed a three-year contract to coach the Spanish club.
Setien will join a club that fired Victor Sanchez del Amo and Gus Poyet last season.
The 58-year-old Setien coached Las Palmas for the previous two seasons. After taking over near the start of the 2015-16 season, Las Palmas recovered under Setien and finished in 10th place.
Las Palmas enjoyed an excellent start to last season but finished 14th, one spot above Betis.
