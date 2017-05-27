11:12pm Sat 27 May
Betis hires Quique Setien as new coach

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) " Real Betis says Quique Setien has signed a three-year contract to coach the Spanish club.

Setien will join a club that fired Victor Sanchez del Amo and Gus Poyet last season.

The 58-year-old Setien coached Las Palmas for the previous two seasons. After taking over near the start of the 2015-16 season, Las Palmas recovered under Setien and finished in 10th place.

Las Palmas enjoyed an excellent start to last season but finished 14th, one spot above Betis.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

