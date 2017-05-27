10:42pm Sat 27 May
Djokovic and Nadal could meet in French Open semifinals

PARIS (AP) " Rafael Nadal could face Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the French Open in his quest for a 10th title at Roland Garros.

The fourth-seeded Nadal, the only player with nine trophies from one Grand Slam tournament, will open against Benoit Paire.

Nadal has been the dominant player of the clay-court season and has won 17 straight matches on his favorite surface, while Djokovic has been struggling with form and confidence recently.

Djokovic completed a career Grand Slam at the French Open last year by beating Andy Murray in the final.

The top-ranked Murray will open against Andrey Kuznetsov.

In the women's draw, defending champion Garbine Muguruza was handed a tough first round match against 2010 champion Francesca Schiavone. Top-ranked Angelique Kerber will be up against 40th-ranked Ekaterina Makarova.

