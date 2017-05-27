Basketball: Canterbury Rams and Taranaki Mountainairs pick up NBL wins

The race for second spot in the National Basketball League is on, after the Canterbury Rams toppled the Southland Sharks tonight.

The Rams' 79-71 victory has moved them to 8-7, good to clinch a final spot, and dropped the Sharks to 9-6. With the Supercity Rangers sandwiched in between at 8-5, it could make for a good race to avoid fourth spot and a semifinal matchup with the 15-0 Wellington Saints.

Rams coach Mark Dickel again made the bold move of playing Marcel Jones and Jeremy Kendle off the bench, but the Sharks were without centre Alex Pledger due to concussion, giving up their usual advantage on the glass.

With the Rams holding their own on the boards, McKenzie Moore directed proceedings with 25 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. The Sharks got decent performances from Reuben Te Rangi (17 points, eight rebounds and five assists), Nick Kay (12 points, 12 rebounds and five assists) and James Hunter (16 points, six rebounds), but shot a wasteful 33 per cent from the field.

Points were more prolific in Taranaki, where the Taranaki Mountainairs snapped a 10 game losing streak by beating the Bay Hawks 101-96.

In a remarkable outing, the Airs led by 26 points with a quarter to go, but an unbelievable spell of shooting from Everard Bartlett dragged the Hawks back into it.

Bartlett hit six threes in six possessions, scoring 20 straight points for the Hawks in just four minutes. Eventually, the Hawks got back within three points, but a late turnover cut short any chance of a miracle comeback.

Bartlett ended with 25 points, four rebounds and seven assists, but the Airs had a better shooting night than the Hawks, hitting a lights out 13/20 threes compared to a terrible 12/25 from the free-throw line.

Alonzo Burton hit six of those threes on his way to a 27 point outing, Tylor Ongwae dropped 23 and Houston O'Riley put up 10 points and 12 assists.

The race to avoid fourth spot may get tighter tomorrow, when the Rangers take on the Saints, live streamed from 3.00pm on nzherald.co.nz.

