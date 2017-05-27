5:50pm Sat 27 May
Lderes en la Liga Americana

BATEO_Trout, Los Angeles, .344; Segura, Seattle, .336; Bogaerts, Boston, .335; Garca, Chicago, .333; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .332; Castro, Nueva York, .328; Judge, Nueva York, .315; Can, Seattle, .306; Pillar, Toronto, .303; 2 empatados a .300.

CARRERAS_Judge, Nueva York, 36; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 34; Trout, Los Angeles, 34; Gardner, Nueva York, 32; Sano, Minnesota, 32; Bautista, Toronto, 31; Castro, Nueva York, 31; Gallo, Texas, 31; Lindor, Cleveland, 31; 2 empatados a 30.

IMPULSADAS_Cruz, Seattle, 40; Sano, Minnesota, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 35; Garca, Chicago, 34; Pujols, Los Angeles, 34; Mazara, Texas, 32; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 32; Gallo, Texas, 31; 4 empatados a 30.

HITS_Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 62; Castro, Nueva York, 59; Pillar, Toronto, 56; Bogaerts, Boston, 55; Garca, Chicago, 55; Trout, Los Angeles, 53; Altuve, Houston, 52; Hosmer, Kansas City, 52; Segura, Seattle, 52; 2 empatados a 51.

DOBLES_Moreland, Boston, 16; Travis, Toronto, 16; CSantana, Cleveland, 15; Betts, Boston, 14; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 14; Lowrie, Oakland, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Lindor, Cleveland, 13; 3 empatados a 12.

TRIPLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Garca, Chicago, 3; Miller, Tampa Bay, 3; 13 empatados a 2.

JONRONES_Judge, Nueva York, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 15; Davis, Oakland, 14; Gallo, Texas, 14; Alonso, Oakland, 13; Cruz, Seattle, 12; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 12; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 12; 4 empatados a 11.

BASES ROBADAS_Dyson, Seattle, 13; Cain, Kansas City, 12; Maybin, Los Angeles, 10; Altuve, Houston, 9; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Bogaerts, Boston, 8; DeShields, Texas, 8; Ellsbury, Nueva York, 8; 5 empatados a 7.

PITCHEO_Keuchel, Houston, 7-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 7-2; 13 empatados a 5-3.

ERA_ESantana, Minnesota, 1.80; Keuchel, Houston, 1.84; Vargas, Kansas City, 2.31; Sale, Boston, 2.34; McCullers, Houston, 2.43; Holland, Chicago, 2.47; Fulmer, Detroit, 2.55; Miley, Baltimore, 2.59; Triggs, Oakland, 2.77; Darvish, Texas, 2.83; 2 empatados a 2.92.

PONCHETES_Sale, Boston, 101; Archer, Tampa Bay, 77; Estrada, Toronto, 70; Salazar, Cleveland, 69; Darvish, Texas, 68; McCullers, Houston, 65; Morton, Houston, 65; Porcello, Boston, 62; Pineda, Nueva York, 61; Severino, Nueva York, 61; 1 empatados a 60.

