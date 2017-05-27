1:30pm Sat 27 May
LEADING OFF: deGrom seeks dry weather, Senzatela 7th win

A look at what's happening all around the majors today:

___

WAITIN' ON A SUNNY DAY

Jacob deGrom is scheduled to start the New York Mets' series opener at Pittsburgh, a day after he was scratched from a home outing against San Diego because of discouraging weather reports. Mets manager Terry Collins did not want to risk a weather-shortened outing. Chad Kuhl (1-4) is slated to pitch for the Pirates.

___

HOME COOKING

Antonio Senzatela (6-1) starts Friday's series opener against St. Louis in Denver, where the rookie is 4-1. Senzatela could join Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota's Ervin Santana and Houston's Dallas Keuchel, who are tied for the major league lead with seven wins.

___

STREAKING

Alex Wood of the Los Angeles Dodgers take a 5-0 record and 1.88 ERA into Friday night's series opener against the Chicago Cubs. Wood has pitched 18 1/3 straight scoreless innings. He will be opposed by Jake Arrieta (5-4), who gave up one unearned run in six innings in his last start after a string of sub-par outings when he gave up 21 earned runs over 26 innings.

___

HE'S BACK

Aaron Nola (2-1) is slated to start Philadelphia's series opener against Cincinnati, his second appearance start since returning from a trip to the disabled list caused by a back injury. Nola lost Sunday at Pittsburgh despite allowing one run in seven innings.

___

