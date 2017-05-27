12:32pm Sat 27 May
Harvick wins Charlotte pole; Cup leader Larson starts last

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) " Kevin Harvick will start on the pole for the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, while Cup Series point leader Kyle Larson will begin NASCAR's longest race at the rear of the field.

Harvick turned a lap of 193.424 mph on the 1 1/2-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway oval Thursday night. It's only the second time a Ford has won the pole in the last 16 Cup races at Charlotte.

"It was breathtaking because it was so edgy to drive," Harvick said. "But loose is fast."

Kyle Busch, the All-Star race winner Saturday at the track, will start alongside Harvick on the front row. Chase Elliott will start third, followed by Matt Kenseth, Erik Jones and Deny Hamlin.

Larson's car failed to get through prequalifying inspection in time for him to make a qualifying lap.

