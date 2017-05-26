11:28am Sat 27 May
Lewis, Hsu tied for lead after first round in Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) " Stacy Lewis shot a 7-under 65 on Thursday to share the first-round lead in the LPGA Volvik Championship.

Lewis was tied with an unexpected challenger in Wei-Ling Hsu, the Taiwanese player who has only one top-10 finish on the LPGA Tour.

Hsu eagled two of her first five holes and was 6 under through six. She and Lewis ended up a stroke ahead of Nelly Korda.

Lewis, a former world No. 1, is winless in 72 events since June 2014. She has 11 LPGA Tour victories and 25 second-place finishes " 12 since her last win.

Hsu began her round on No. 10 at Travis Pointe Country Club. She holed out a 7-iron from 155 yards for an eagle on the 394-yard par 4.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

