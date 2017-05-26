FRENCH OPEN '17: Djokovic, Muguruza try to defend titles

A glance at the French Open, the year's second Grand Slam tennis tournament:

SITE: Roland Garros in Paris.

SURFACE: Red clay.

SCHEDULE: Main-draw play begins Sunday. The 15-day tournament closes with the women's singles final June 10 and the men's singles final June 11.

2016 MEN'S SINGLES CHAMPION: Novak Djokovic of Serbia.

2016 WOMEN'S SINGLES CHAMPION: Garbine Muguruza of Spain.

LAST YEAR: Djokovic became the first man in nearly a half-century to win four consecutive major tennis championships, completing a career Grand Slam, by beating Andy Murray 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. It was Djokovic's 12th appearance at Roland Garros and his fourth final. Muguruza won her first major trophy, defeating Serena Williams 7-5, 6-4 in the final.

KEY STATISTIC I: 9 " Record number of French Open titles for Rafael Nadal, who is favored by many to collect No. 10 this year.

KEY STATISTIC II: 3 " Women in the field who are past French Open champions (Muguruza, Svetlana Kuznetsova, Francesca Schiavone); neither Serena Williams (pregnant) nor Maria Sharapova (ranking not high enough after doping suspension; denied a wild card) will play in Paris.

PRIZE MONEY: Total prize fund is nearly 36 million euros (about $40 million), a 12 percent increase from 2016, with 2.1 million euros (about $2.35 million) each for the men's and women's singles champions.

