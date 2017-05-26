FRENCH OPEN '17: What do you know about the clay-court Slam?

How well do you know the French Open? Give this quiz a try:

___

Qualifying: Who was Roland Garros, for whom the tournament's grounds are named?

a.) A World War I fighter pilot.

b.) France's first Grand Slam singles champion.

c.) An industrialist who donated the land for the tournament grounds.

d.) The founder of the International Tennis Federation.

___

1st Round: Who is the only French Open champion to lose in the first round the following year?

a.) Ana Ivanovic.

b.) Gaston Gaudio.

c.) Anastasia Myskina.

d.) Yevgeny Kafelnikov.

___

2nd Round: Which of these players never won the French Open?

a.) Venus Williams.

b.) Jimmy Connors.

c.) John McEnroe.

d.) Pete Sampras.

e.) All of the above.

___

3rd Round: Rafael Nadal is bidding for a record 10th French Open singles title. Who won the second-most?

a.) Bjorn Borg.

b.) Chris Evert.

c.) Guillermo Vilas.

d.) Martina Navratilova.

e.) Justine Henin.

___

4th Round: Which of these players won the French Open after saving a match point during the tournament?

a.) Maria Sharapova.

b.) Serena Williams.

c.) Gustavo Kuerten.

d.) Michael Chang.

___

Quarterfinal: Who is the only player to beat six-time champion Bjorn Borg at the French Open?

a.) Adriano Panatta.

b.) John McEnroe.

c.) Vitas Gerulaitis.

d.) Ivan Lendl.

___

Semifinal: 2009 champion Roger Federer's career record at Roland Garros is 65-16; how many of those losses were against Nadal?

a.) 2

b.) 4

c.) 5

d.) 8

___

Women's Final: Who won the most lopsided French Open final?

a.) Serena Williams.

b.) Steffi Graf.

c.) Monica Seles.

d.) Chris Evert.

___

Men's Final: Who won the longest (by time) French Open final?

a.) Andre Agassi.

b.) Rafael Nadal.

c.) Mats Wilander.

d.) Guillermo Vilas.

___

ANSWERS

Qualifying. a. Garros died shortly before the end of the war.

1st Round. c. Myskina, whose only major title came at the 2004 French Open, lost to Maria Sanchez Lorenzo in the first round a year later.

2nd Round. e. Williams and McEnroe each lost in the final in Paris; neither Connors nor Sampras ever made it past the semifinals.

3rd Round. b. Evert won seven French Open singles titles, one more than Borg.

4th Round. c. Kuerten was a point from losing to Michael Russell in the fourth round in 2001. After finishing his comeback, Kuerten drew a heart in the clay with his racket.

Quarterfinal. a. Panatta beat Borg in the quarterfinals in 1976, and the fourth round in 1973. Borg's career record at the French Open was 49-2, with six titles in eight appearances.

Semifinal. c. Federer lost to his rival in the semifinals in 2005, and the finals in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2011. When Federer completed his career Grand Slam by winning the title in Paris in 2009, he didn't face Nadal, who lost to Robin Soderling in the fourth round.

Women's Final. b. Graf beat Natasha Zvereva 6-0, 6-0 in 34 minutes for the title in 1988, the year she completed a Golden Slam.

Men's Final. c. Wilander beat Vilas 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-0, 6-4 in 4 hours, 42 minutes for the 1982 title.

___

