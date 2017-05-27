9:37am Sat 27 May
Ducks' Lindholm, Vatanen out long-term for shoulder surgery

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) " Anaheim Ducks defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Sami Vatanen need shoulder surgeries that will sideline them into next season.

Ducks general manager Bob Murray disclosed the problems Thursday while the Ducks packed up for the summer following their six-game loss to Nashville in the Western Conference finals.

Lindholm will out for four to five months, and Vatanen will be sidelined "longer," Murray says. The defensemen tore their labrums during the Ducks' postseason run, but kept playing.

The Ducks also disclosed that forwards Patrick Eaves and Rickard Rakell were sidelined by high ankle sprains. Their injuries left the Ducks without two forwards who scored a combined 65 goals in the regular season.

Logan Shaw had a groin injury. Kevin Bieksa tore a knee ligament.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

