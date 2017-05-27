Tennis: Marina Erakovic receives favourable draw

New Zealand's Marina Erakovic has received a favourable draw at the French Open, the second tennis Grand Slam of the year starting tomorrow night.

The 29 year old Kiwi will face American Shelby Rogers in the first round. The pair have played each other twice before, most recently at the Miami Open in March, where Rogers won a marathon three set match 4-6, 6-3, 7-6. Erakovic had won their only previous encounter in straight sets in Washington in 2014.

For a player who is down on confidence and without a WTA tour level match win in 2017, it could hardly have been a better draw for Erakovic. Although Rogers reached the quarter finals in Paris last year achieving her best Grand Slam result, she is not a big name and not a clay court specialist.

Erakovic who has slipped to 143 in the rankings heading into Roland Garros, will be drawing on memories from her best result in Paris in 2013 where she reached the third round after beating 16th seed Dominika Cibulkova.

If she manages to win her first round match she could face Croatian Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, the 22nd seed who stunned the tennis world in January with her run through to the Australian Open semi-finals.

The women's draw has thrown up a first round cracker with defending champion Spain's Garbine Muguruza to meet 2010 champion, Italian Francesca Schiavone.

Men's favourite Rafael Nadal is in the same half of the draw as defending champion Novak Djokovic with Next Gen star Austrian Dominic Thiem also in their section.

Top seed Andy Murray is scheduled to meet Italian Masters champion Alexander Zverev in the quarter finals.

The doubles draw is made on Monday with Kiwis Michael Venus, Artem Sitak and Marcus Daniell all competing.

Daniell will be a late arrival into Paris as he's scheduled to play the final of the ATP tournament in Lyon with his doubles partner Brazilian Marcelo Demoliner tonight.

They take on the Argentine/Canadian duo of Andres Molteni and Adil Shamasdin for the title. Victory would Daniell would see the Kiwi rise to a career high ranking just outside the top 40.

Matt Brown is in Paris thanks to Emirates Airline

- NZ Herald