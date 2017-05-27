6:45am Sat 27 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Garcia bounces back to reach Strasbourg semifinals

STRASBOURG, France (AP) " Defending champion Caroline Garcia of France survived an early scare to beat Kristyna Pliskova in straight sets on Thursday and reach the semifinals of the Strasbourg International.

The fifth-seeded Garcia fought back from a double-break down at 5-1 and saved six set points on her way to a 7-6 (3), 6-2 victory.

Garcia will next face Daria Gavrilova after she beat fellow Australian Ashleigh Barty 6-4, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5).

The other semifinal sees another Australian, Samantha Stosur, take on Shuai Peng of China.

Stosur beat Carla Suarez-Navarro of Spain 7-6 (5), 6-4, while Peng defeated Shelby Rogers of the United States 6-0, 6-4.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 27 May 2017 06:45:31 Processing Time: 348ms