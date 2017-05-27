7:17am Sat 27 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Raonic and Tsonga reach Lyon semifinals

LYON, France (AP) " Top-seeded Milos Raonic of Canada eased into the semifinals of the Lyon Open with a straight sets victory over Portuguese qualifier Gastao Elias on Thursday.

Elias had defeated Juan Martin del Potro the previous day, but Raonic was never in difficulty as he won 6-4, 6-3. He will next play third-seeded Tomas Berdych after the Czech player beat No. 5 Gilles Simon 6-4, 6-0.

French second-seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga remained on course for a third ATP World Tour title of the season with a 6-0, 6-4 victory over Karen Khachanov of Russia.

Tsonga will face Nikoloz Basilashvili after the Georgian beat Argentine qualifier Nicolas Kicker 6-3, 6-1.

Lyon has been added to the calendar as a replacement for the Nice Open, a traditional warmup for the French Open, which starts on Sunday in Paris.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 27 May 2017 07:17:26 Processing Time: 475ms