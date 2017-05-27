3:26am Sat 27 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Giro d'Italia Results

ORTISEI, Italy (AP) " Thursday's results from the 18th stage of the Giro d'Italia, 137-kilometer (85-mile) leg from Moeana to Ortisei:

1. Tejay Van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing Team, 3:54:04.

2. Mikel Landa, Spain, Team Sky, same time.

3. Thibaut Pinot, France, FDJ, :08 behind.

4. Domenico Pozzovivo, Italy, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.

5. Jan Hirt, Czech Republic, CCC Sprandi Polkowice, :11.

6. Ilnur Zakarin, Russia, Katusha-Alpecin, :24.

7. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Team LottoNl-Jumbo, :34.

8. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

9. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Team Sunweb, 1:06.

10. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar Team, same time.

1. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, 80:00:48.

2. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, :31.

3. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, 1:12.

4. Thibaut Pinot, France, FDJ, 1:36.

5. Ilnur Zakarin, Russia, Katusha-Alpecin, 1:58.

6. Domenico Pozzovivo, Italy, AG2R La Mondiale, 2:07.

7. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, 3:17.

8. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Lotto NL-Jumbo, 5:48.

9. Adam Yates, Britain, Orica-Scott, 7:06.

10. Bob Jungels, Luxembourg, Quick-Step Floors, 7:34.

21. Tejay Van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing, 39:45.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 27 May 2017 04:14:53 Processing Time: 14ms