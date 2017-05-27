Giro d'Italia Results

ORTISEI, Italy (AP) " Thursday's results from the 18th stage of the Giro d'Italia, 137-kilometer (85-mile) leg from Moeana to Ortisei:
1. Tejay Van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing Team, 3:54:04.
2. Mikel Landa, Spain, Team Sky, same time.
3. Thibaut Pinot, France, FDJ, :08 behind.
4. Domenico Pozzovivo, Italy, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.
5. Jan Hirt, Czech Republic, CCC Sprandi Polkowice, :11.
6. Ilnur Zakarin, Russia, Katusha-Alpecin, :24.
7. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Team LottoNl-Jumbo, :34.
8. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, same time.
9. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Team Sunweb, 1:06.
10. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar Team, same time.
1. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, 80:00:48.
2. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, :31.
3. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, 1:12.
4. Thibaut Pinot, France, FDJ, 1:36.
5. Ilnur Zakarin, Russia, Katusha-Alpecin, 1:58.
6. Domenico Pozzovivo, Italy, AG2R La Mondiale, 2:07.
7. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, 3:17.
8. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Lotto NL-Jumbo, 5:48.
9. Adam Yates, Britain, Orica-Scott, 7:06.
10. Bob Jungels, Luxembourg, Quick-Step Floors, 7:34.
21. Tejay Van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing, 39:45.
