1:22am Sat 27 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Uruguay's Suarez to miss friendlies due to injury

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) " Striker Luis Suarez will miss Uruguay's friendlies against Ireland and Italy because of a right leg muscle injury.

The Uruguay Football Association says on Thursday that Suarez was injured in training and will be out of action for 15 days.

Suzrez's club, Barcelona, confirmed the injury in a statement.

Uruguay will play Ireland on June 4 in Dublin and Italy three days later in Nice, France.

Suarez scored 37 times for Barcelona this season. He was already ruled out for the Copa del Rey final on Saturday against Alaves because of a suspension.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 27 May 2017 02:11:40 Processing Time: 23ms