Bode Miller off US ski roster, but has invitation to race

Bode Miller's name is no longer on the roster of the U.S. ski team, though the opportunity to race remains open for five-time Olympian.

The team announced its nominations Thursday for the 2017-18 World Cup season. The familiar names are all there " Lindsey Vonn, Mikaela Shiffrin, Julia Mancuso and Ted Ligety.

But Miller is now listed as "alumni," with his chances of making the Pyeongchang Olympics in February very much uncertain. He turns 40 in October and hasn't competitively raced since severing his right hamstring tendon during a super-G crash in February 2015.

Men's coach Sasha Rearick says Miller isn't retiring, but Olympic expectations "aren't high" and Miller will have to qualify for a spot through World Cup races. Miller has won six Olympic medals.

