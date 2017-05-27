League: Foran vow to show leadership

Star five-eighth Kieran Foran accepts it's up to him and other senior players to lift the struggling Warriors going in tonight's NRL clash against Brisbane.

After back-to-back losses to Penrith and St George Illawarra, the Kiwis international knows it falls on his shoulders to steer them back into the winner's circle at Mt Smart.

"For sure, I'm an experienced player amongst this group and I've been in this position plenty of times, so as a leadership group we can lead the side out of these tough times," Foran said. "It has been a rough couple of weeks but it's not panic stations. I've still got plenty of belief that we're capable of achieving something great here. It's just about turning the corner and stringing some wins together. More than ever we need to start [winning] now."

Before making his Warriors debut in the round five win over the Titans, Foran was adamant the club had the talent to become a genuine finals contender, but conceded it was lacking in confidence.

Many of the club's younger players have had few positive first grade experiences to fall back on during hard times, with the Warriors missing the top eight in five of the last six years, but Foran is confident they have the roster to break that trend.

"No, they don't [have many positive experiences]. They don't believe that in those tough times they can win," he said.

"But they can win a game from anywhere. Shaun Johnson can win a game three times over. We've just got to unlock it. It's there."

He's heard all of the criticism directed at the Warriors but dismisses suggestions the club has a poor culture and that the players lack work ethic or the fitness required to compete with the best teams.

"You look at the side and everyone says they underachieve every year and they're this and they're that, but I don't believe that," he said. "These boys really want it and they bust their ass to get it and they work hard.

"They want nothing more but success for this club, they just need to believe it. And once it turns it's going to be special because they've got so many youngsters that can carry it on for years.

"Blokes like Simon [Mannering], Manu [Vatuvei], Hoff [Ryan Hoffman] and Jacob [Lillyman] and the older boys are helping to drive those standards. It will get there."

Coming into an environment down on confidence was a new experience for Foran, who had only ever known success during his time at Manly. In seven seasons at the club the Sea Eagles made the finals six years straight and beat the Warriors to win the 2011 grand final.

"We just had the belief. You'd just look around and know that we were going to be all right.

"I remember playing against Souths and being down 14-0 in the first 15 minutes in a major semifinal and we came back and won," Foran said.

"There was just this underlying belief that 'she'll be right, we'll turn. We've just got to score next'.

"And I just don't think these [the Warriors] boys believe it yet, but it's there. They've got it in spades."

Foran's presence in seven games has coincided with the Warriors notching three of their four wins and prior to the last two defeats he made a marked difference to both their attack and defence.

The 26-year-old was the best player on the park in the first half against the Panthers, but his involvement and influence dropped away in the second-half and in last week's loss to the Dragons.

However, his insistence on high standards was evident after he scored the Warriors opening try against Penrith. His teammates raced in to celebrate with him but an unimpressed Foran instead delivered an angry spray because of some sloppy work in the lead-up.

"There was a wayward pass and it was a pretty scrappy set so I was still a bit frustrated," he explained.

"I was happy we scored but I was just trying to make sure things go to plan and we were sticking to what we need to do. "I'm pretty vocal and always talking and trying to get the best out of the boys and try to lead the way in that sense."

Foran insists the harsh lessons learned over last two weeks could prove vital to the 14th-placed Warriors clawing their way back.

"It's what makes teams, these tough moments. It's what brings sides together and defines your year.

"We've been faced with it now, a bit of adversity coming off the back of two disappointing losses, so there's no better chance than [tonight] to turn things around."

- NZ Herald