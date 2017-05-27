Racing: Hale focus turns to Ellerslie's Foal Stakes

With a group one Stradbroke Handicap trip off the table for stable star Seventh Up, the onus goes on Iffida to snare a stakes win for Cambridge trainer Shelley Hale today.

Hale has revealed that mucus in Seventh Up's windpipe after his second placing to Galaxy Miss last Saturday at Te Rapa led to her abandoning Brisbane plans for the smart winter galloper.

"Grant Cooksley said again after the race that he's far better right-handed than he is on left-handed tracks, but he still ran well," Hale reported.

"Galaxy Miss had a big pull (6kg) in the weights and she looks like a smart mare so it was still a good effort.

"We scoped him earlier this week and he had a bit of muck in his trachea so he's actually going out. You've got to be 120 per cent if you are going to take on that level of competition." Hale believes she has Iffraaj filly Iffida as close to her peak as she can get her ahead of today's Ellerslie two-year-old feature, the Great Northern Foal Stakes (1400m).

"She's good. She's eating well and working well. We're happy," Hale said.

"If we could sneak a stakes placing, it's going to look good on her CV. But win, lose or draw, it's her last run for the season."

Iffida, bred and part-owned by Ellerslie commentator George Simon and his wife Maryanne, has had three starts so far, culminating in a third placing at Matamata. "She had a torrid run but she boxed on well. I thought she had every excuse to give up, but she battled away bravely," said Hale, also among the part-owners.

"She's done well since and we'll ride her a bit smarter on Saturday. It's a good field, but if a few of them don't handle the track or something she could take advantage. She's seasoned and she's pretty professional."

Hale, who revealed Go Nicholas was enjoying a winter break, has also accepted with Close Up at Ellerslie, the Shinko King seven-year-old contesting the Equilume 1200.

"He's so genuine. He's forward and well but he does have 60kg to carry," Hale said of the last-start New Plymouth winner, whose success that day was his eighth from 23 starts.

"They say the weight scale is relative, but it's still a lot to carry."

