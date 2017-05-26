10:38pm Fri 26 May
France eases into U20 World Cup knockout stage

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) " France eased into the knockout stage of the Under-20 World Cup after beating Vietnam 4-0 on Thursday.

Jean Augustin scored twice to atone for his fifth-minute penalty miss, and another scorer was Marcus Thuram, the son of 1998 World Cup winner Lilian Thuram.

France tops Group E ahead of New Zealand, which beat Honduas 3-1.

The United States moved to the brink of advancing from Group F after edging Senegal 1-0 with Josh Sargent's third goal of the tournament in just his second cap.

The U.S. needs a point against Saudi Arabia on Saturday to be certain of a place in the second round.

The Saudis kept their hopes alive by bowling over Ecuador 2-1.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

