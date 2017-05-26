9:03pm Fri 26 May
Portugal's European Championship hero dropped from squad

LISBON, Portugal (AP) " Portugal is going to the Confederations Cup without Eder, its goal-scoring hero in the final of the European Championship, and rising star Renato Sanches.

Coach Fernando Santos left the pair off his 24-man squad on Thursday for a friendly against Cyprus, a World Cup qualifier against Latvia, and the Confederations Cup in Russia next month.

Eder and Sanches were the conspicuous absences in the squad that will be led by Cristiano Ronaldo.

A year ago, Eder, a substitute, scored in extra time to give his team a 1-0 win over France and the European title.

Young midfielder Sanches was talked about at that tournament as a possible heir to Ronaldo and subsequently earned a high-profile transfer from Benfica to Bayern Munich, where he hasn't featured regularly.

