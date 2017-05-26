Basketball: Wellington Saints move to 15-0 in NBL

The Wellington Saints are now just five games away from an unbeaten National Basketball League season after extending their streak to 15 straight wins tonight.

The Saints came from 12 points down to topple the Nelson Giants 95-78, led by a team record 21 rebounds by Leon Henry.

Henry dragged down four offensive and 17 defensive rebounds to break Nick Horvath's Saints record of 20, which had stood since 2006.

The Saints were down 31-22 at quarter-time, and trailed by one at halftime, but pulled away with a 30-13 third quarter to eventually coast to victory.

Corey Webster had 21 points, four rebounds and eight assists, Tai Wesley scored 23 points in just 16 minutes, while Henry added 10 points to his record rebounding haul.

Australian point guard Kyle Adnam scored 21 points for the Giants, as did Finn Delany, while Dion Prewster added 16 as the Giants dropped to 4-11.

The Saints have three games left in the regular season, with their toughest test remaining being a clash with the 8-5 Supercity Rangers on Sunday afternoon. That game will be live streamed on nzherald.co.nz from 3.00pm.

