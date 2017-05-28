Sonny Bill Williams fasting for Ramadan to reflect on those less fortunate

Ophelia Buckleton is a reporter for the Weekend Herald and Herald on Sunday.

Sonny Bill Williams has spoken about what Ramadan means to him - including giving him perspective on how blessed he is.

The code-swapping sensation began a 30-day fast for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan this weekend.



He has joined thousands of Muslims in New Zealand as they abstain from eating, drinking, sex - and smoking for some - from dawn to sunset.

Williams told the Herald on Sunday he will use the time to reflect on his blessings and those less fortunate than himself including the homeless and the poor.

The Blues midfielder will make the sacrifice despite Ramadan coinciding with Super Rugby season and the upcoming British & Irish Lions tour.

"You do your best to stick by the rules and that's what I'll be doing," he said.



Valid excuses for breaking a fast include illness and travel, in which case you can make up the missed day.

It is not clear whether Williams will break his fast when the Blues take on the Reds in Apia, Samoa next Friday. The most essential item that is off the list, should he choose not to break his fast, is water.

Williams also took to Twitter stating that he was looking forward to the start of Ramadan.

"May the most high bless all the brothers and sisters in this blessed month," he wrote.

Looking forward to the start of Ramadan tomorrow. May the most high bless all the brothers and sisters in this blessed month. — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) May 26, 2017

The father of two daughters, Imaan and Aisha, converted to Islam in 2008.

He said sacrificing food and water for Ramadan allowed him to step out of his comfort zone.

Ramadan is intended to draw the faithful closer to Allah, control their desires and remind them of the suffering of the less fortunate.

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam along with faith, prayer, charity and making a pilgrimage to Mecca.

Ramadan began today and will run for a month.

Muslims in New Zealand will fast for just about 11 hours a day thanks to the holy month running over our shortest winter days.

