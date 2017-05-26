League: Tui Lolohea released by New Zealand Warriors

Michael Burgess is a sports writer for the Herald on Sunday.

Tui Lolohea's Warriors days are over.

The utility player was granted a release by the Warriors earlier this afternoon and is close to inking a deal with the Wests Tigers.

Lolohea has had a number of suitors, including the Cowboys and Raiders, but has opted for the Sydney club.

His contract should be finalized in the next 24 hours and Lolohea could make his debut for the Tigers as early as next week, as he has waived his 10 day cooling off period.

The 22-year-old has only played three NRL games for the Warriors this season and hasn't been sighted in first grade since round three.

More to come...

- NZ Herald