Rugby: Otere Black set to announce Blues deal

Hurricanes first-five Otere Black is set to announce that he has signed with the Blues rather than the Chiefs.

It appears Tana Umaga has got what he wanted, and, after luring halfback Augustine Pulu and midfielder Sonny Bill Williams from the Chiefs (although missing out on Damian McKenzie and Beauden Barrett), the capture of 22-year-old Black is another tick in the win column for the Blues coach.

The timing is important on several levels. It's understood that Black would rather not have the news revealed until later in the season, possibly because it could be a distraction for the Hurricanes.

The defending champions, on track to make the playoffs, play the Bulls in Pretoria on Sunday morning before taking on the Force in Perth on their way home. Significantly, they play the Chiefs and Crusaders in their last two round-robin matches and they will be desperate to retain their fifth place on the table, which will probably send them to Canberra to play the Brumbies in their quarter-final.

For the Blues, the signing of Black is key because it comes after Piers Francis' announcement he is returning to his native England after this season.

Ihaia West is off contract at the Blues after this year and must decide whether to continue to fight for the No10 jersey in Auckland, or perhaps seek pastures new and replace Black as Beauden Barrett's back-up at the Hurricanes.

West has put in some good cameos off the bench for the Blues but probably lacks the ability to set the tempo and agenda from the opening whistle for the Blues.

The big unknown is the development of 20-year-old Stephen Perofeta at the Blues. New Zealand Under-20 player Perofeta has been plagued by injury since signing with Umaga's side, but was named on the reserves bench for Friday's match against the Chiefs at Eden Park.

Perofeta could be the talented, commanding No10 the Blues have been craving for years; since the reign of Carlos Spencer in 2005 to be exact. But Umaga won't want to rush him given his age but more particularly his ankle injury which has cut down on his training and playing time.

Black could give Perofeta that time and space. Understandably, Black's opportunities under All Blacks No10 Barrett at the Hurricanes have been limited. He has played nine matches this season but only for an average of 28 minutes per game.

