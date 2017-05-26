2:49pm Fri 26 May
Second death in NZ rugby matches

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) " New Zealand rugby has suffered two fatalities in the space of eight days with the death Thursday of a 22-year-old player who suffered a cardiac arrest during an amateur club match.

Bevan Moody had been in an induced coma after collapsing Saturday during a match between his Waitohi club side and Nelson Club on New Zealand's South Island. Moody played for the Marlborough representative team and had tried out for the New Zealand under-20 team.

His death came a day after the funeral of 19-year-old Daniel Baldwin who died May 17 after suffering a head injury during a match at Wellington.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

