1:30pm Fri 26 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Mystics beat Sky, Fever defeat Sparks

ROSEMONT, Illinois (AP) " Elena Delle Donne had 21 points and eight rebounds in her return to Chicago as the Washington Mystics beat the Sky 82-67 on Wednesday.

The 2015 MVP asked to be traded in the offseason after four seasons with the Sky. She opened the scoring with a turnaround jumper from the free throw line and finished 7 of 15 from the floor.

Tierra Ruffin-Pratt added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Washington (2-2).

Cappie Pondexter led Chicago (1-3) with 17 points and 10 assists.

FEVER 93, SPARKS 90

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) " Marissa Coleman made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points as Indiana overcame a 14-point halftime deficit to beat Los Angeles.

Candice Dupree added 18 points for Indiana (2-2). Nneka Ogwumike scored 24 points for Los Angeles (2-1), and Candace Parker had 19.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 26 May 2017 14:16:02 Processing Time: 71ms