Cotto heading back to ring to fight Kamegai for WBO belt

CARSON, Calif. (AP) " Four-time world champion Miguel Cotto will return from a lengthy layoff to fight Yoshihiro Kamegai for the vacant WBO junior middleweight title on Aug. 26 at the StubHub Center.

Cotto has not fought since November 2015, when he lost a unanimous decision to Canelo Alvarez for the WBC middleweight belt. The 26-year-old native of Puerto Rico has held titles in the super lightweight, welterweight, junior middleweight and middleweight divisions. He's 40-5 with 33 knockouts.

Kamegai, of Japan, is 27-3-2 with 24 KOs.

"I'm very excited to be back and showcase a high-level fight for the fans," Cotto said. "Kamegai is a great, tough fighter, but I will be ready for him and to capture the world title."