Motorsport: Model Jessiqa Pace returns to charm Monaco Grand Prix

Jessiqa Pace is back at the Monaco Grand Prix - but this time the stunning model won't be distracting any Formula One drivers.

A trackside billboard advertising Martini alcohol and featuring the American model had to be taken down at the 2009 Monaco Grand Prix, after drivers complained that Pace was proving a distraction.

Pace has returned to the scene eight years on, although this time, she will be kept out of the eye-line of F1 drivers competing.

Instead, Martini have placed the advertisement featuring the California-born model on Monaco's busiest heliport, so her image can greet fans arriving at the race via helicopter.

Despite winning in 2009, Jenson Button was among the drivers to complain that Pace was distracting him, saying: "Every time you passed her, it was as though she was looking right at you".

Felipe Massa, who was driving for Ferrari back in 2009, added: "Every time you passed into that corner, you had this beautiful woman looking at you.



"It was just a picture, but it was impossible not to look."



Martini explained their decision to bring back Pace for the 2017 Grand Prix and said they were keen to ensure she would not prove a distraction to the drivers this time round.

"Bringing Jessiqa back is our way of injecting some fun and glamour into the sport, and creating memorable moments for fans,' said Martini global brand director Caroline Hipperson.

"We've learned a few lessons since 2009, so we hope Jessiqa reminds fans of the pure joy of racing, but from her new, less distracting location."

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel is top of the F1 leaderboard heading into Sunday's race, six points ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

