Tennis: Margaret Court boycott sparks outrage from Martina Navratilova

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova says it might be time to change the name of Margaret Court Arena, after the Australian great said she would stop using Qantas "where possible", in protest at the airline's promotion of same-sex marriage.

"I am disappointed that Qantas has become an active promoter for same sex marriage," Perth resident Ms Court said in the letter, published in The West Australian newspaper.

"I believe in marriage as a union between a man and a woman as stated in the Bible.

"Your statement leaves me no option but to use other airlines were possible for my extensive travelling."

That prompted an outpouring of criticism for Court, with Navratilova taking to Twitter to slam the Australian.

Tennis legend Margaret Court is making a racket today, serving up this open letter to @Qantas. pic.twitter.com/2EqkjyvIv6 — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) May 25, 2017

"Maybe it's time to change of the Margaret Court Arena then," wrote Navratilova, who won 18 Grand Slam singles titles, before adding in a later tweet: "Margaret - you have gone too far. Shame on you ... #wrongsideofhistory".

Navratilova and fellow tennis great Billie Jean King, who are both gay, have previously criticised Court for her views on homosexuality.

@GregBaum Looking forward to @Martina take in this — John Donegan (@John__Donegan) May 25, 2017

@MomentsAU @Qantas @Martina Always knew she was like this, but now she has really gone too far. Don't think she'll be flying on many Airlines at all. — Erica H (@Rebelstorm) May 25, 2017

Melbourne's Margaret Court Arena, part of the Australian Open venue, was originally called Show Court One, when it opened in 1988, before it was renamed in 2003, in tribute to the multiple Grand Slam winner. It also hosts other sporting events and concerts.

And the official Twitter account for the venue even came out in opposition to Court's comments on Thursday night.

American singer Ryan Adams, who is playing at the arena on Friday, tweeted: "Hey Margaret Court, a PAGAN who STRONGLY SUPPORTS marriage equality (get a prenup tho) will play the arena named for you tomorrow".

Hey #MargaretCourt , A PAGAN who STRONGLY SUPPORTS #MarriageEquality ( get a pre-nup tho ) will play the arena named for you tomorrow

; ) pic.twitter.com/lc4GFCkGuF — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) May 25, 2017

The nation's other major domestic airline, Virgin, and founder Richard Branson also support gay marriage.

Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce recently had a pie thrown in his face in front of hundreds of people at a business breakfast in Perth by Tony Overheu, 67.

Overhu said it was in protest at what he said was "corporate bullying", including Mr Joyce and 20 chief executives of major companies signing a joint letter in support of marriage equality.

He was charged by police with assault and banned by Qantas.

Court, a 74-year-old senior pastor at Perth's Victory Life Church, and a critic of homosexuality and same-sex marriage for decades, said in the letter that she had proudly promoted Qantas during her days "of never losing a tennis match while playing for my country".

"I love all people and will be pleased to talk to your board at any time," she wrote.

"But it won't be in the Qantas lounge."

Court is the most decorated player in Grand Slam tennis history, winning a record 24 major titles from 1960 to 1973.

