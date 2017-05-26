America's Cup opening day postponed

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

The America's Cup has gotten off to a false start, tomorrow's opening day of racing postponed until Sunday (NZT) due to high winds in Bermuda.

Wind gusts of up to 30 knots have been forecast for the Great Sound tomorrow - well above the upper limit for racing of 24 knots.

Ordinarily race management would wait until the day to see what the weather gods dish up, but with 10,000 fans expected to pack into the America's Cup village at the Royal Naval Dockyard, they were forced to make a call early.

The new released schedule means six races will take place on Sunday and another six on Monday, instead of the originally scheduled four.

It means that Emirates Team New Zealand will begin their campaign with two races on Sunday - beginning the regatta against France's Team Groupama in the third race of the opening day before taking on America's Cup holders Oracle Team USA in race five.

In today's press conference Oracle skipper Jimmy Spithill wasted little time in getting back to his favourite pastime of Kiwi baiting, firing a few barbs Team New Zealand's way.

On Monday, Team New Zealand will face two former teammates when they race Dean Barker's Team Japan and Ben Ainslie's BAR.

Russell Coutts, head of the ACEA, said it was a disappointing outcome, but the safety of the teams is paramount.

"This is clearly a decision we have not taken lightly and appreciate the inconvenience caused to the sellout crowd. Our primary concern however, is always safety for everyone involved in the America's Cup.

"We are adding an hour to the race window on both [Sunday] and [Monday] to run extra races with the aim of getting back on schedule. There are still tickets available at the weekend, although not in all categories, so we are hoping Friday's ticket holders will still get the chance to enjoy what should be an incredible opening weekend."

The front bringing high winds moved in on Bermuda today, forcing the final dress rehearsal for America's Cup TV to be cut short. Each of the teams was required to head out on to the race course to complete a lap for the benefit of the host broadcasters, but with the wind up at 20-25 knots, the teams were forced off the course later in the day.

After all the build-up Team NZ helmsman Peter Burling said the false start to the event is frustrating, but backs the decision of the organisers.

"The other teams will all tell you the same, these things are a handful in serious breeze."

"It's all part of yachting, you've got to be ready to go whatever happens. There'll be crucial times through this where we'll have to put our best foot forward. You can't win a yacht race on the first day, but you can definitely harm it, so we'll be looking to ease into the event and crank things up from there."

