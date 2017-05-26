Tennis great Margaret Court to boycott Qantas after same-sex marriage support

Tennis great Margaret Court is under fire for comments made about same-sex marriage.

In an open letter to the Western Australian newspaper, she says she will no longer fly with Qantas after its CEO Alan Joyce came out in support of gay marriage, which is still illegal in Australia.

"I am disappointed that Qantas has become an active promoter for same sex marriage," Court wrote.

"I believe in marriage as a union between a man and a woman as stated in the Bible. Your statement leaves me no option but to use other airlines where possible for my extensive travelling."

It's prompted calls for the Olympic Park tennis complex in Melbourne to remove her name from one of its arenas.

The Twitter account for Margaret Court Arena has posted a message saying it does not support her comments and they remain an organisation committed to diversity and inclusion.

Sydney Morning Herald columnist Peter FitzSimons has suggested that the court at Olympics Park should be instead be named after Evonne Goolagong-Cawley, who won seven grand slam titles.

