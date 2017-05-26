Del Potro could miss French Open because of injuries

LYON, France (AP) " Juan Martin Del Potro could pull out of the French Open after the Argentine said he is struggling with shoulder and back problems.

The 28-year-old Del Potro lost 7-6 (0), 6-4 to 125th-ranked Gastao Elias in the second round of the Lyon Open on Wednesday.

"I feel pain in the shoulder and back," Del Potro said. "I will go to Paris and I will take a decision soon about whether I play the French Open."

Del Potro, who won the US Open in 2009, has not played in the French Open since 2012 because of injury problems.

The draw for the French Open takes place Friday and the tournament starts two days later.