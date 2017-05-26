Rugby: John Mitchell signs on with Bulls

Former All Blacks coach John Mitchell has been appointed as the new executive of rugby for South Africa's Bulls.

The Bulls say it's the next step of the turnaround strategy for the South African franchise destined to miss the Super Rugby playoffs again.

Chief executive Barend van Graan says attracting Mitchell is a massive coup for them as his coaching credentials and achievements speak for themselves.

Mitchell will take up the role in July, leaving his role as coach of the United States national team after only being hired in January last year.

