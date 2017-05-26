America's Cup: Jimmy Spithill kicks of the mind games early

Oracle skipper Jimmy Spithill has wasted little time in getting back to his favourite pass time of Kiwi baiting, firing a few barbs Team New Zealand's way at this morning's pre-America's Cup press conference.

Spithill, who developed a reputation as the master of mind games at the last America's Cup in San Francisco, took the opportunity at the first formal press conference to try and put the wind up the Kiwi camp.

"First of all it's great to see all you Kiwi media back here in the press conference room, I miss you guys. I'm certainly looking forward to the days ahead," said Spithill, before easing into his work.

The two-time America's Cup winning skipper started with a few sly digs at Team NZ's pedal grinding system, the New Zealand team's past close working relationship with Luna Rossa, before closing with a salvo for Grant Dalton.

Asked whether he sees Team NZ as the lone wolves of the event, Spithill responded:

"They've always been invited basically to every meeting to discuss the future of the event, so I think Grant Dalton has shown he is a lone wolf. It's rare for me to agree with him, but I'd have to agree with that.

"I think he's created that. We obviously wanted them involved, I've spoken to some of the New Zealand sailors and they have a different opinion, but they can't say anything."

The 37-year-old Australian also took time to dispel a few conspiracy theories doing the rounds that Oracle may look to influence the outcome of the America's Cup qualifiers, which is due to kick off tomorrow weather permitting, by under-performing in some of their races.

"We are approaching the qualifying series to win, and that's our goal. The reason for it, is there's a bonus point up for grabs. If we can finish these two round robins ahead, we can start the America's cup effectively with a bonus point," said Spithill.

Continued below.

"So clearly there is something here worth fighting for and we will approach every race to win."

Oracle's recent experimentation with a pedal grinding set-up was also raised, but Spithill could not bring himself to give the New Zealand team any credit for the innovation. He said the use of cycles have been considered in every campaign he's been involved with.

"I think the Swedes may have got it somewhat right 40 years ago when they tried it, it's something we've certainly looked at, I think all of the teams up here have looked at the bikes. To be honest every single campaign the bike question is asked."

"We're looking at a hybrid system and we'll see how it goes."

The nature of the US team's working relationship with Softbank Team Japan was also the focus of questioning. Spithill pointed to Team NZ laid the groundwork for such alliances in the last America's Cup, where they worked closely with Italian team Luna Rossa.

"It's been a great relationship. Team New Zealand really started this all with the last campaign with Luna Rossa - to be honest I don't think they did a great job of it," he said.

"It is the way forward, you look at other sports that's what they do - have more than one car in the race. I think this is the future model."

- NZ Herald