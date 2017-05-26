4:23am Fri 26 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Big man Yurtseven to return to NC State for sophomore season

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) " North Carolina State says big man Omer Yurtseven will return for his sophomore season.

The school announced Yurtseven's decision to withdraw from NBA draft consideration Wednesday, the last day the NCAA allows players without agents to return to school and preserve their eligibility.

Yurtseven credited his relationship with new Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts as a reason to return.

The 7-foot center from Turkey missed the first nine games of his freshman season in an NCAA eligibility dispute, before averaging 5.9 points and 4.4 rebounds.

___

More AP college basketball: collegebasketball.ap.org and twitter.com/AP_Top25

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 26 May 2017 05:11:23 Processing Time: 18ms