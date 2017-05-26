Pierre Rolland wins Stage 17, Dumoulin keeps Giro lead

CANAZEI, Italy (AP) " Pierre Rolland launched a late solo attack to win the 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday, and Tom Dumoulin's overall lead remained unchanged.

Rolland, a Frenchman who rides for the Cannondale-Drapac team, accelerated from a large group of breakaway riders with about five kilometers (three miles) to go in the 219-kilometer (136-mile) leg from Tirano to Canazei, which featured three categorized climbs.

Rolland had been part of the breakaway from the start of the stage.

It was Rolland's first career win in the Giro, having won two stages in the Tour de France in 2011 and 2012.

Rui Costa won a sprint for second, crossing 24 seconds behind Rolland.

Dumoulin remained 31 seconds ahead of 2014 champion Nairo Quintana, with two-time champion Vincenzo Nibali third, 1:12 behind.