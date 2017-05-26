Winner of Linz Marathon women's race fails doping test

VIENNA (AP) " The winner of the women's race at last month's Linz Marathon has tested positive for EPO derivative darbepoetin.
The Austrian Anti-Doping Legal Committee says Danijela Kuna of Croatia has been provisionally suspended after failing a doping test following her victory in the April 9 race.
Kuna edged Nikolina Stepan in the final meters to win in a personal best of 2 hours, 43 minutes, 55 seconds.
The Linz Marathon has been hit by a doping offense before when the runner-up in the 2012 men's race, Ronald Kipchumba of Kenya, tested positive for EPO and was subsequently banned for two years.
