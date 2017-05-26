2:19am Fri 26 May
Hulk scores 1, sets up another as Shanghai SIPG wins

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) " Hulk scored one goal and helped create another Wednesday as Shanghai SIPG came back to beat Jiangsu Suning 2-1 in the first leg of the second round of the Asian Champions League.

The Brazilian, who joined Shanghai for about $60 million in 2016, equalized from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute. He then sent in a cross from the right for Uzbekistan international Odil Ahmedov to head in from close range in first-half injury time.

Roger Martinez had given Jiangsu the lead in the eighth minute after a defensive error.

Also, Jeju United beat Urawa Reds 2-0 in South Korea. Brazilian striker Marcelo put Jeju ahead in the seventh minute and Jin Seong-wook added the other in injury time.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

