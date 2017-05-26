Russian, Azerbaijani Olympic cyclists banned for doping

MOSCOW (AP) " A pair of Olympic cyclists from Russia and Azerbaijan have been banned for doping by the International Cycling Union.

The UCI says Tatyana Antoshina of Russia was given a four-year ban after testing positive for GHRP-2, which increases growth hormone levels in the body. Antoshina has won various road races around the world and finished 12th in the time trial and 25th in the road race at the 2012 London Olympics.

Maksym Averin of Azerbaijan was given a 15-month ban after testing positive in December for the banned substance meldonium. Averin is a sprinter who competed in the road race at last year's Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where he failed to finish.