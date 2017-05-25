11:53pm Thu 25 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Ramos-Vinolas loses early again, this time at Geneva Open

GENEVA (AP) " Third-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas lost in the second round of the Geneva Open on Wednesday, falling to Andrey Kuznetsov 7-5, 6-1.

Ramos-Vinolas has struggled since beating top-ranked Andy Murray en route to reaching the Monte Carlo Masters final last month. The 20th-ranked Spaniard has lost to lower-ranked opponents in his opening match at three straight tournaments.

Kuznetsov, a Russian ranked No. 85, advanced to the quarterfinals with the victory.

Also, sixth-seeded Sam Querrey defeated 84th-ranked Franko Skugor 6-2, 6-2 and could face top-seeded Stan Wawrinka in the quarterfinals. Steve Johnson beat Horacio Zeballos 6-3, 6-1.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 26 May 2017 00:52:26 Processing Time: 81ms