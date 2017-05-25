Halep has torn ankle ligament, could miss French Open

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) " Simona Halep could miss the French Open because of a torn ankle ligament.

The fourth-ranked Romanian hurt her right ankle in the Italian Open final. She tripped while leading 5-2 in the first set and eventually lost to Elina Svitolina 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.

On Wednesday, Halep wrote on Instagram that she was "keeping my fingers crossed for" Roland Garros.

Haelp says an MRI scan "shows a torn ligament from the fall in Roma," and adds that doctors say "it's 50/50 at the moment but it's made good improvement since Sunday."