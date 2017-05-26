Racing: Jewels draw overshadows tonight's prospects

By Michael Guerin, Paul Kennedy

For many of harness racing's biggest names the most important goal today isn't a win at Addington or Alexandra Park.

Both premier tracks host racing tonight, but the focus for many will be where their stars draw in next week's Harness Jewels.

The draws for the $1.2 million day will be conducted just after noon and should be on the HRNZ website by 12.30pm.

For most heading to the Ashburton super meeting, the draws will be the difference between a possible placing or just making up the numbers.

Mike Berger is a prime example.

The Cambridge trainer races Max Phactor in the feature at Alexandra Park tonight before he flies south next week for the four-year-old Emerald.

"For horses like ours the draw is everything," admits Berger.

"We know we might not be able to beat Heaven Rocks or even Waikiki Beach but if we draw well and he can use his gate speed he can run a place for sure.

"But if he draws poorly he could go 1:52 and have no chance."

Berger says the much-improved entire deserves his shot, especially after finishing fourth to Lazarus in the Taylor Mile.

"One of the reasons we are going is the new race, the Uncut Gems, is worth $40,000 down there two weeks after the Jewels and he could also start in that."

While Max Phactor has the gate speed to be perfectly suited by the 1700m of race seven tonight, Berger surprisingly rates Lusty Mac his better chance in the race.

"She is one of the best horses I have ever trained, but she has had her issues along the way.

"If they go hard she can win, even from the widest barrier draw," Berger said.

Driver Zac Butcher will also have his eye on the HRNZ website this afternoon before heading to The Park.

"I think I've got four Jewels drives and the draws will be crucial," he offers.

"If a mare like Arden's Choice can draw well then we have a chance of beating Piccadilly Princess.

"If she doesn't then it becomes a lot harder.

"The same goes for Caitlyn Clarke, Jack's Legend and Utmost Delight so its always interesting when you see where you draw for the Jewels." While Butcher won't be getting too confident about his drives next week, he rates Opoutama in race eight tonight as very hard to beat.

"She has good gate speed and it has taken horses like Juice Brogden and Gotta Go Dali Queen to beat her lately so this race looks ideal."

Trot tips

• Best bet: Opoutama (Alex Park, R8): Looks perfectly suited by tonight's conditions.

• Each way: Lusty Mac (Alex Park, R7): The fact trainer Mike Berger rates her his best chance makes her worth looking out for.

• Suited: BD Khaosan (Addington, R7): Drops in grade from Trot Derbies and has recent mobile experience.

